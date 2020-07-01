New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Making it easier for couples to split the cost of premium membership plans, music streaming platform Spotify is all set to debut a new subscription plan - Premium Duo- which will allow two people living at the same place to share one plan while using their own accounts.

As per The Verge, the new saver plan costs USD 12.99 for a month allowing users to split the cost of their premium membership.

Through the Premium Duo, the music streaming service also allows users to create a Duo Mix playlist that keeps updating regularly incorporating the music that both the users like.

The listeners will also have an option to choose between a chill or upbeat music. Premium users can upgrade to Premium Duo without getting their listening history or preferences affected. (ANI)

