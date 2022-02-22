Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): Japanese video game developer-publisher Capcom has announced, 'Street Fighter 6', the next major entry in the iconic fighting game franchise, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

According to The Verge, a brief teaser trailer was dropped that doesn't show any actual gameplay, but it suggests that 'Street Fighter '6 will have a more realistic art style than previous games in the series, at least, as realistic as one can expect while maintaining Ryu's formidable proportions.

Capcom said more information on the game will be coming this summer.

The company will be hoping that 'Street Fighter 6' has a better launch than its predecessor. 'Street Fighter V' looked and played great when it came out for PS4 and PC in 2016, but it suffered from a dearth of content as well as bugs and server issues.

The game ultimately sold more than six million copies after subsequent revisions 'Arcade Edition' and 'Champion Edition' were met with better reception.

As per The Verge, Capcom also announced a new compilation of ten fighting games for the PS4, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Capcom Fighting Collection will be out on June 24. (ANI)

