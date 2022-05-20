Beijing [China], May 20 (ANI): Xiaomi confirmed the launch of its Mi Band 7 on May 24, the same day as the Redmi Note 11T series.

The Xiaomi Band 7 will be released as a successor to the successful Xiaomi Mi Band 6, and while the former features are better, the design is pretty much the same as the latter.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Xavi Directly Contacts Bayern Munich Star Over Potential Move.

Mi Band 7 will adopt the familiar pill-shaped design of its predecessors but with a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen up from the 1.56-inch size on the outgoing Mi Band 6, as per GSM Arena.

The poster shared by Xiaomi on Weibo gives us some details about its specs as well as some images of its design.

Also Read | Panchayat Season 2 Ending Explained: What Does the Emotional Finale Mean for Season 3 of Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta’s TVF Series? (SPOILER ALERT).

The larger panel of the Mi Band 7 allows for more watch complexity on the watch screen. This should be easier to read than the previous model. It will be interesting to see how the larger screen affects the overall form factor of the band.

The new teaser also describes the existence of NFC. This will probably be market dependent again. Other features include heart rate, blood oxygen, and training data measurements, as well as the usual combination of built-in apps for weather, music control, and alarms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)