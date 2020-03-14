Teen Girl Kidnapped from Thane Found in UP After 5 Years

Thane, Mar 14 (PTI) A girl kidnapped five years ago from Rabodi in Thane was traced to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and reunited with her parents, police said on Saturday.

The girl was 17 when she was kidnapped, said senior inspector Ashok Kadlag of Thane police's Anti Human Trafficking Cell.

"She was kidnapped on December 10, 2014. Acting on a tip-off, we rescued her from Meerut in UP. She now has a 4- year-old son and a one-year-old daughter. She has said she eloped with a man and got married. The man was identified as Nazeem Bulho Khan," he added.

