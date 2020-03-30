Telangana CM Appeals to Migrants to Stay, Announces Financial Aid, Ration for Them

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said that the migrants in Telangana will get financial assistance of Rs 500 and 12-kilogram rice or wheat flour amid nationwide lockdown while appealing them to stay at their places."All migrants from other states will be treated as our own natives. They must be treated like our children. They are 'Telangana State's Development Partners'. The majority of migrants are in Rangareddy, Medchal, and Hyderabad. All the migrants in the state will be given Rs 500, 12-kilogram rice or wheat flour/per head. Orders are already given to collector," Rao said."These migrants from other states are considered as Telangana State Development Partners. At any cost, any person in the state must not starve. I request you all to stay in the places where you are, the government will take care of you in all the ways. If there is any problem, you can meet the local police, collector or MLA. I kindly request you all not to worry about your stay in the state," he said.Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers started rushing on foot to their native places from different states amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)