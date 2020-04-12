Telangana Doctors' Federation Donates Glass Shields to Police Personnel as Protection from Coronavirus

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Telangana Doctors' Federation donated glass shields to be used by police personnel for their protection while performing their duty amid the COVID-19 crisis. Famed actor Vijay Devarakonda and film director Shankar were also present at the occasion. Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad, IPS Anjani Kumar, thanked the federation and also Devarakonda and Shankar for being present at the event held on Saturday in which the police personnel were also informed about the precautions needed to be taken during this difficult hour."We thank the doctors and Vijay Devarakonda and Shankar for being present at the programme. During this period of crisis, our personnel are working round the clock at about 150 checkpoints in the city. All kinds of help, support and motivation are needed in these times. The doctors have also guided the personnel present here about the precautions needed to be taken during this phase," Kumar said.Meanwhile, Vijay Devarakonda thanked the police department for their selfless service and urged people to help the police by staying inside their houses."I thank the entire police department for keeping us safe by working round the clock. I also thank everyone who is staying at home by respecting the government's decision. The Telangana Doctors' Federation is donating glass shields to the police department as they interact with many people, hence their safety is very important. We want our officers to be healthy," Devarakonda said.As of Saturday evening, there are 504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Telangana, including 43 cured cases.Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has also announced an extension of lockdown in the state till April 30. (ANI)

