A massive fire broke out at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Sunday night during the “Maha Aarti for Mother India” event organized by the Bharat Mata Foundation at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road. Firecrackers set off during the event reportedly caused the blaze, engulfing two boats in flames. Several people sustained injuries, but 15 individuals aboard the boats were safely evacuated. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are investigating the incident. The boats were severely damaged as the fire spread rapidly, reducing them to ashes. Emergency teams acted swiftly to prevent further casualties or damage. Jabalpur Fire: Blaze Erupts at Pathak Bazaar, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Hyderabad Boat Fire

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | A boat catches fire in Hussain Sagar Lake. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/5Qg1VoYdOj — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

