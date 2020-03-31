Telangana Reports 15 More Coronavirus Positive Cases

Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases -- all returnees from Tablighi Jamaat's religious congregation in Delhi, taking the total active patients to 77 in the state, Health Minister E Rajender said.

The active cases were undergoing treatment at different hospitals, the Minister said in a release.

The Telangana government estimated that over 1,000 people from the state might have attended the religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at the Markaz Masjid in Nizamuddin area in the national capital.

The state government intensified its efforts to check the spread of the virus, a day after it announced that six people who attended the meeting have died.

Two of the six died in Gandhi Hospital and one each in two different private hospitals here and one each in Nizamabad and Gadwal towns, it had said on Monday.

Till Monday night, Telangana reported 77 coronavirus positive cases, out of which 14 have been discharged.

Since those who participated in Markaz religious prayer meeting were afflicted with coronavirus, all those who participated in the prayer should inform the officials concerned, the government said.

