Tharoor Appears Before Court over Defamation Suit Against Sreedharan Pillai

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday appeared before a court here in connection with the defamation case he filed against Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai last year."I went to court today, for once as the complainant against two BJP netas who had maliciously defamed me last year. I had filed both suits 10/11 months ago but decided to persist w/prosecution because it's important to fight for decency in politics. Lies stifle democracy and must stop," Tharoor tweeted.While talking to media here, Tharoor said, "Sreedharan Pillai on March 5 in a public conference made two astonishing accusations against me maliciously intended to tarnish my image. First, three wives had died and that one of them was apparently a lady from Adoor... I found these charges so absurd... Tragically I lost a wife in recent past which everyone knows about."He added, "It was done on the sole purpose of maligning me and to make me look bad on the run-up to the elections in Kerala, which took place in the following month was to me very damaging. I thought I should pursue this action which is why I filed a defamation suit immediately because it is damaging to our democracy if political leaders think they can say anything and get away with anything just to advance their political agenda."Talking about another case against Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tharoor said, "Similarly, there is a case against Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for saying that I am an accused in a murder case.""There is no murder case. Delhi Police have filed an FIR, which is for suicide, not for murder. That FIR is being heard by a court and no court has yet framed charges. The cheapening of discourse in our politics in the last few years is truly unacceptable," Tharoor said.The Congress leader mentioned that the Judge has said that "orders will be issued probably tomorrow.""I assume that as a very least the accused will have to give an explanation as to why he made these patently false and defamatory statements or withdraw them," he added. (ANI)

