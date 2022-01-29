The Flash fans might have a reason to rejoice as the CW's flagship DC series is headed to a ninth season with Grant Gustin reportedly finalising a new contract to return as the title character. As per Deadline, Gustin has agreed to star as the lead for one year from the multi-year deal offered to him for the show from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The Flash Season 6 Comic-Con Trailer: Shor in the City Star Sendhil Ramamurthy Cast As the Big Bad; Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Shadow Huge Over Promo – Watch Video.

The new contract also comes with a sizable raise for the actor whose salary is reportedly near USD 200,000 per episode. Sources also told Deadline that the upcoming season would have 15 episodes with Gustin playing the lead character Savitar. Reports also suggest that this season could be 'The Flash's final chapter. The Flash Season 6: Sendhil Ramamurthy to Play DC’s Famous Villain Bloodwork.

Deadline says that the decision had to be made before the series had wrapped production on Season 8 to give it a proper end, noting 'The Flash's great legacy at the CW. New episodes of 'The Flash' season 8 will resume airing on March 9 at 8 pm ET.

