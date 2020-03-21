There Won't Be Any Disruption is Supply of Milk or Other Products: Mother Dairy

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): There will not be any disruption in the supply of milk or other products, said officials from Mother Dairy, the milk and milk products major and a subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), on Saturday. "We are fully geared up to ensure that every citizen of NCR is provided with milk in the most hygienic condition. We would like to inform our consumers that we have already taken all adequate measures to ensure the required stock to meet consumer demands," said the official.The official also said, "In order to serve consumers, we have aligned our procurement network across locations to make requisite arrangements at all levels to ensure timely delivery with strict adherence to quality norms. As an essential commodity of daily nutrition, we are also making alternative arrangements to address challenging situation due to Covid-19.""The Mother Dairy has already put in place strict protocols around the collection of milk to minimize person-to-person contact and thus to ensure safety at collection, processing and distribution levels," the official added. (ANI)

