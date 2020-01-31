Three Labourers Dead as Tanker Hits Tractor in Gujarat's Dahod

Dahod, Jan 31 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and six others injured when a chemical tanker collided with a tractor-trolley in Dahod district of Gujarat on Friday night, the police said.

The accident took place near Muvalia crossroads on Ahmedabad-Indore Highway, said a police official.

The tanker, coming from Godhra, collided with the tractor-trolley in which around 15 labourers were travelling.

The tanker turned turtle due to the collision.

The injured were taken to a government hospital in Dahod.

