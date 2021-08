The Toronto International Film Festival has recently set the competition lineup for its Platforms program, naming actor-rapper Riz Ahmed as its head of the jury. 'Sound of Metal', which starred Ahmed in an Oscar-nominated performance, had its world premiere in the 2019 Platforms competition at Toronto. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the full line-up for the festival, which was announced today, included Laurent Cantet's 'Arthur Rambo' and Scott McGehee and David Siegel's 'Montana Story'. TIFF 2021: Jessica Chastain to Be Awarded With Tribute Actor Award at Toronto Film Festival.

Speaking about the film festival, Ahmed said, "TIFF has always been a festival that showcases bold and daring cinema on a global stage. Its commitment to celebrating small independent films, like Sound of Metal, has had such a significant impact on my career and many others. I'm looking forward to watching all of this year's selections and working alongside my fellow jury members." TIFF also announced five Special Events, as well as the 2021 TIFF Short Cuts programme, comprising 38 short films in total. Paka: Anurag Kashyap Produced Malayalam Film to Premiere at the 46th Toronto Film Festival.

As per Deadline, Festival organizers also announced special events, including multiple Imax screenings of 'Dune' and a 75th-anniversary commemoration of the first NBA game, which was played in Toronto in 1946. Other special events include screenings of two Cannes prize-winners, Asghar Farhadi's 'A Hero' and Apichatpong Weerasethakul's 'Memoria', plus Pablo Larrain's 'Venice-bound, Kristen Stewart-starring 'Spencer'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)