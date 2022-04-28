Hush Hush, a new web series was announced by Amazon Prime Video on April 28. Helmed by Tanuja Chandra, Ashish Pandey and Kopal Naithani, the cast of the series includes Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra. Modern Love Hyderabad: Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma Team Up for a New Amazon Prime Video’s Telugu Series!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Production Company: Abundantia Entertainment Directors: Tanuja Chandra, Ashish Pandey, Kopal Naithani Writers: Story - Shikhaa Sharma, Ashish Mehta; Screenplay; Ashish Mehta; Dialogues - Juhi Chaturvedi — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

Key Cast: Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

