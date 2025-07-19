Kochi, July 19: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, while addressing the issues related to party high command, stated that sometimes it is necessary to cooperate with other parties in the interest of national security. Tharoor while speaking during an event in Kochi, was answering a student's query related to his relations with the Congress party leadership. The Congress MP emphasised that, for him, national security will always come first. According to him, the main perspective of any political party is to make a better India.

"Politics is unfortunately or otherwise in any democracy is about competition. As a result when people like me say it that we respect our parties we have certain values and convictions which keep us in our parties. But we need to cooperate with other parties in the interest of national security the question you asked. Sometimes the parties feel that is disloyal to them and that becomes a big problem which is your first loyalty? To my mind the nation comes first", he said. Shashi Tharoor Slams Emergency as 'Dark Chapter', Says People Rejected Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's Excesses in 1977 Poll.

"Parties are a means of making the nation better. So to my mind whichever party you belong to the objective of that party is to create a better India in it's own way. The parties have the right to disagree about the best way of doing that, the best way of making a better India", Tharoor said during the event. Tharoor stressed that his commitment is towards a better and safe India whose borders are secure. "Some of us may say, let's say, more capitalism. Some may say more socialism. Some may be in favour of certain kinds of regulatory controls. Some may be against too much regulation. So you have different points of view. That's fine. But ultimately, we must all be committed to a better India, a safer India, an India whose borders are protected, whose territory is safe, whose people's well-being can be nurtured. And that is my commitment", he said. 'Shashi Tharoor in CWC Because of His English', Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Amid Row Over PM Narendra Modi Praise.

The Congress MP further urged all the political parties to stay united when the nation is "imperiled". He quoted former India PM Jawaharlal Nehru famous quote, "Who lives if India dies? And that's a question to which there is no answer. India must come first, and then only can we all live." "I'm saying it to all parties. Put your differences aside when the nation is imperiled. Because if there is no India, there's a very famous line of Nehru's, which I am very fond of quoting. Who lives if India dies? And that's a question to which there is no answer. India must come first, and then only can we all live," he said.

