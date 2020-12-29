Actor Tom Cruise is all set to resume shooting for his much-awaited flick Mission: Impossible 7 at Longcross Film Studios in the United Kingdom. According to Variety, Cruise is back in the UK after a Christmas break Stateside, with production venue shifting from Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden to Longcross. Cruise has returned to the UK at a time when it is being hit by a devastating wave of Covid infections. The film is expected to finish principal filming at the Longcross studio. Did Tom Cruise Take an Early Break from Mission Impossible 7 Shoot After Blasting Out at Crew Members?

The studio falls under Tier 4 which means it has the highest level of restrictions but film productions are allowed under strict protocols, as per Variety. The 58-year-old actor made headlines at the last schedule of the film when he expressed his frustration at crew members who were not following the social distancing norms. George Clooney Supports Tom Cruise’s Indignant Rant, Says ‘He Didn’t Overreact’

Production for 'Mission: Impossible 7' got delayed after 12 people tested positive on the Italy sets in October. The production was then moved to the UK in December. The much-anticipated Christopher McQuarrie directorial is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.

