‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski Set to Direct ‘Miami Vice’ Remake for Universal Pictures

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' director, Joseph Kosinski, is set to direct a 'Miami Vice' remake for Universal Pictures, reported Variety.

Agency News ANI| Apr 29, 2025 08:34 PM IST
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski Set to Direct ‘Miami Vice’ Remake for Universal Pictures
Joseph Kosinski (Photo: DGA) and Miami Vice (Photo: Instagram)

Washington, April 29: The 'Top Gun: Maverick' director, Joseph Kosinski, is set to direct a 'Miami Vice' remake for Universal Pictures, reported Variety. According to the outlet, Dan Gilroy will write the screenplay for the movie. The plot details of the film have not been released yet. The movie is based on the 1980s TV series, starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover detectives in South Florida. This NBC TV series ran for five seasons from 1984 to 1989. Kenneth Branagh Says Tom Cruise is an 'underestimated' Actor.

A film version of the series was first attempted in 2006. Actor Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell starred in the lead roles while Michael Mann directed the movie. Though the movie gained a cult status among its fans, the Miami Vice (film) was not well received in the theatres, reported Variety. The lead cast for the remake has yet to be announced by the makers. Along with direction, Kosinski will also produce through his company, Monolith.  Val Kilmer Dies at 65: From ‘Heat’ to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Fans Fondly Remember Beloved Late Actor Through His Iconic Scenes.

Along with him, Dylan Clark, who worked with Kosinski on 2016's post-apocalyptic action thriller "Oblivion" as well as the Matt Reeves-directed "Planet of the Apes" series, will also serve as a producer through Dylan Clark Productions, reported Variety. Director Kosinski, who steered "Top Gun: Maverick" to a blockbuster success with nearly 1.5 billion USD at the global box office, will debut his next feature, 'F1', which stars Brad Pitt in the lead role. It is slated to release on June 27, 2025, in USA theatres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

