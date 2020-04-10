Total Curfew in Telangana's Nirmal District Till April 14, Strict Action Against Violators

Nirmal (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): With the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Telangana's Nirmal rising to 15, the district collector on Thursday announced a total curfew in the district. "We have announced that from today 100 per cent curfew is imposed till April 14. We appealed to the public not to come out of their houses," district collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui told ANI over the phone."15 coronavirus positive cases have been detected in the district till now. 11 containment zones have been identified in the district. Four of them are in Nirmal and two of them are in Bhainsa and the remaining five are in different villages," Farooqi told reporters in a press briefing along with Nirmal District SP Sasidhar Raju hereThe collector said 105 medical teams are holding a survey in Nirmal, 42 in Bhainsa, and five teams in villages."The staff who are working to fight COVID-19 in the district like medical staff, sanitation workers, ambulance drivers, cleaners will be allowed to perform their duties. The public will be allowed only when there is a medical emergency," Farooqi stated.The collector further said that there are five quarantine centres and two isolated ward hospitals in the district."There were 1100 foreign returnees, 45 were kept in a government quarantine, 41 of them are sent to their houses for house quarantine," he added.Nirmal District SP Sasidhar Raju said, "People must confine to their houses during this complete curfew. Strict action will be taken on those who violate rules. Anyone who comes out will be punished for six months to three years of imprisonment under the Epidemic Disaster Management Act and their vehicles will also be seized and surrendered to the court." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)