Train with Indian Army Personnel to Reach Jammu from Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): A special train with around 950 Army personnel who have completed professional courses at Army training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum and Secundrabad, left Bengaluru on Friday and will reach Jammu on April 20."The personnel are due to rejoin their units in North India," the Army said.The Army is coordinating with the Ministry of Railways for planning additional trains in the coming weeks but only the personnel due to rejoin units deployed in northern and eastern borders and who have undergone mandatory quarantine period/found medically fit will be accommodated.According to the Indian Army, the movement of troops from trains will help in the decongestion of Category A and B training establishments at Bengaluru, Belgaum, Secundrabad and Gopalpur as well as assist in operational preparedness of active formations deployed in the borders.The Indian Army has also issued detailed instructions to its personnel and formations in compliance with the country's second phase of lockdown which lasts till May 3. (ANI)

