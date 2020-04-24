Trainee IPS Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus in MP

Jabalpur, Apr 24 (PTI)A trainee IPS officer tested positive in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a health official said.

The officer had earlier caught a NSA detainee, a COVID-19 patient, in neighbouring Narsinghpur district when he escaped from hospital.

The IPS official himself was found to have contracted virus on Friday, said District Chief Medical and Health Officer M K Mishra.

A 25 year-old man and his 58-year-old father were booked under the National Security Act (NSA) after they allegedly hurled stones at a policeman in Chandan Nagar locality in Indore on April 7.

The young man escaped two weeks ago from Jabalpur Medical Hospital. The trainee IPS officer had gone to catch him.

The NSA detainee's 58-old father who had been imprisoned at Indore Central Jail tested positive on April 14.

He is being treated in Indore. Indore Central Jail authorities suspect that because of him a warder and six other prisoners caught infection.

