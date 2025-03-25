Fans of American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott are in for a treat as their favourite artist is coming to India as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour.

Rap icon Scott is set to perform in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025. The event is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, in collaboration with global promoters Live Nation. ‘I'll Be Back Soon’: Ed Sheeran Halts Delhi-NCR Concert After Fan Faints, British Singer Ends India Mathematics Tour 2025 With a Bang (Watch Videos).

Taking to his Instagram handle, Scott shared his schedule of performances in Asia as a part of the Maximus World Tour. He will start his Asia tour with India, followed by stops at Seoul in Korea, Sanya in China and Tokyo in Japan.

While announcing his Asia schedule of his World Tour, Scott wrote, "JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING."

Travis Scott To Perform in Delhi on October 11 as a Part of ‘Circus Maximus’ World Tour 2025

Scott has already wrapped up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour last year. The tour saw him play at arenas across North America and Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-capacity soccer stadium in London.

One of the remarkable moments of Scott's 'Circus Maximus World Tour' came when singer Kanye West joined Travis Scott as a special guest during his performance at Orlando last year.

As per TMZ, Travis told the crowd, "I wouldn't be here on this stage without my brother, man. He opened up these doors for me. ... Make some noise for the greatest of all time." Singer Scott known for his chart-topping hits like "SICKO MODE", "Goosebumps", "Highest in the room" and "FE!N". Rapper Travis Scott Released From Custody After Assaulting Hotel Security Guard in Paris.

Travis Scott is considered one of the rap legends who redefined modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions.

His latest album, UTOPIA, shattered streaming records and solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of this generation.