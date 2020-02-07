Trump Confirms Killing of AQAP Chief in Yemen

World. (File Image)

Washington, Feb 7 (AFP) President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that US forces had killed the leader of jihadist group Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen.

The US "conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qassim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)," Trump said in a White House statement.

AQAP claimed responsibility on Sunday for a December shooting at a US naval base in which a Saudi officer killed three sailors. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)