Trump Nominates Republican Lawmaker John Ratcliffe as Intelligence Chief

Washington, Feb 29 (AFP) President Donald Trump on Friday chose Republican lawmaker John Ratcliffe to become the US intelligence chief, seven months after questions about the congressman's credentials torpedoed a previous plan to nominate him.

If the Senate approves Ratcliffe as the director of national intelligence, he would replace Richard Grenell, whose appointment two weeks ago as the acting director of the agency overseeing the US intelligence community drew strong criticisms.

"John is an outstanding man of great talent!" Trump tweeted. (AFP)

