Turkey Coronavirus Deaths Pass 500: Health Minister

Istanbul, Apr 4 (AFP) Turkey's death toll from coronavirus topped 500, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Saturday, while the number of cases reached nearly 24,000.

Most of Turkey's cases have been registered in the country's economic capital Istanbul.

The official figures released by Koca showed 76 more people had died of coronavirus in Turkey over the last 24 hours, pushing the total to 501. The number of tests performed over the last 24 hours was the most of all so far: 19,664.

As part of measures to contain the spread of the virus, schools have been closed down, flights grounded and gatherings banned.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday issued a mandatory confinement order for everyone aged under 20 starting from midnight, but has stopped short of declaring a complete lockdown. (AFP)

