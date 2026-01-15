Leaders of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party led by actor Vijay, extended greetings for Thai Pongal and the Tamil New Year on Thursday, triggering a fresh debate over the cultural and political significance of linking Pongal with the Tamil New Year. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censorship Row: Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere in Thalapathy Vijay’s CBFC Issue, Asks Madras High Court To Decide.

In a message shared on social media, TVK president Vijay said, "On the auspicious festival of Thai Pongal, may love and peace fill the lives of Tamils across the world, and may health and prosperity flourish. Wishing everyone a joyful Pongal and a happy Tamil New Year."

TVK Leader Thalapathy Vijay Greets Fans on Pongal - View Post

தமிழர் திருநாளாம் தைப்பொங்கல் திருநாளில், உலகெங்கும் வாழும் தமிழ் உறவுகளின் வாழ்வில் அன்பும் அமைதியும் நிறைந்து, நலமும் வளமும் பெருகட்டும். அனைவருக்கும் வெற்றிப் பொங்கல் மற்றும் தமிழ்ப் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள்! — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) January 15, 2026

The greeting drew attention because, traditionally, the Tamil New Year is observed in mid-April during the Tamil month of Chithirai, not in January during Thai Pongal. In 2008, the DMK government led by the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi officially declared Thai 1 (Pongal day) as the Tamil New Year, citing references from ancient Tamil literature and historical sources. Though later governments reverted to Chithirai as the New Year, the Pongal-based New Year continues to be associated with Dravidian ideology and reformist politics.

TVK's General Secretary for policy and propaganda, Arunraj, also shared a strongly worded message on X aligning Pongal with political change. "Let the old regime fade... let a new one rise," he wrote, calling Pongal a symbol of discarding the old and embracing the new. He linked the festival to contemporary politics, stating that Tamil Nadu too was moving toward a new political phase.

He paid tribute to farmers, saying Pongal honours those who trust the soil and their labour, and concluded with, "Happy Victory Pongal and Tamil New Year to all!" Similarly, TVK's General Secretary for Elections, Aadhav Arjun, posted a message on X describing Pongal as a festival that reflects Tamil cultural pride, peaceful coexistence, and renewal. "Pongal is a unique festival through which we, the Tamil people, remember and celebrate our cultural pride and our peaceful, harmonious way of life--casting away outdated burdens and embracing the new light that suits the changing times," he said, extending greetings for both Pongal and the Tamil New Year.

The coordinated messaging from top TVK leaders has fueled discussion in political and cultural circles, with critics arguing that conflating Pongal with the Tamil New Year reflects a specific ideological position rooted in Dravidian politics, while supporters see it as a progressive reinterpretation grounded in Tamil history.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa today urged the central government to start with "understanding" Tamil culture instead of simply giving "ceremonial praise". His response came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended Thiruvalluvar Day greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu. Rajaa, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a "fundamental issue" of not understanding Tamils and not making the effort to understand what they need or who they are. He said that according to the local tradition, Pongal is to be celebrated on 'Thai 1', which is today, whereas Thiruvalluvar day is 'Thai 2', which is supposed to be on Friday. Pongal 2026: Best Wishes, Happy Thai Pongal Greetings, Messages and Images for Your Loved Ones.

"When people ask me about the BJP and Tamil Nadu, I often point out that the fundamental issue is that the BJP simply does not understand Tamils and Tamil Nadu and it doesn't even take the effort to understand what we need and what we are ! In Tamil Nadu, Pongal is Thai 1. Thiruvalluvar Day is Thai 2. Our calendar follows the sun and the soil, not fixed English dates," his post read. Pongal is celebrated across Tamil Nadu and among the global Tamil diaspora.