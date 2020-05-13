Two AP Constables Suspended on Bribery Charges

Machilipatnam (AP), May 13 (PTI) Two police constables were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly taking bribes for allowing illegal liquor transport and movement of a person through inter-state border during COVID-19 lockdown in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The two, posted at border checkposts, were placed under suspension by District Superintendent of police M Ravindranadh Babu after preliminary inquiries.

J Nagamalleswara Rao, a constable from Gamapalagudem, had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.10,000 for illegal liquor transport from Telengana to Andhra Pradesh during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the SP said.

Visannapet constable Ajay took a bribe Rs.1,000 from a man to allow him enter the state from Telangana without necessary documents, he added.

