Maharashtra: Two Booked for Desecration of Swami Bhagwan Nityananda's Idol in Thane

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Thane, January 26: Two trustees were booked on Sunday in connection with the desecration of the idol of Swami Bhagwan Nityananda at Ganeshpuri in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said. The accused are identified as Ramchandra Shenoy, the chairman of Shree Bhimeshwar Sadguru Nityanand Sanstha, and a trustee Shripad Joshi, a police official said.

The alleged incident occurred on the intervening night of January 20 and 21. The duo have been booked under section 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 'Shiv Bhojan': Uddhav Thackeray Government Launches Rs 10 Lunch Plate Scheme on Pilot Basis in Maharashtra.

In her complaint, one of the trustees stated that the idol was smeared with paint, "which wouldn't have been possible without climbing on the samadhi, which also amounts to its desecration". No arrest is made so far.

Bhagwan Nityananda's samadhi is located in Ganeshpuri at the Samadhi Mandir. There is also a shrine dedicated to him in the Gurudev Siddha Peeth ashram at Ganeshpuri. Nityananda's ashram, a tourist hostel, and other buildings associated with his life in Ganeshpuri are preserved by the Shree Bhimeshwar Sadguru Nityanand Sanstha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)