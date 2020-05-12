Two BSF Officials in Tripura Test COVID-19 Positive

Dhalai (Tripura) [India], May 12 (ANI): Two more BSF personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. "In a massive COVID-19 test among 750 civilians and BSF in Dhalai Dist today, 2 BSF officials were found COVID-19 POSITIVE. All patients are responding well to the treatment. With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari soon our State will be Corona free," Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted. (ANI)

