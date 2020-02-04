Two Held on Murder Charge

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a tailor and demanding ransom in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Panjak and Saleem, were nabbed following raids at several locations, they said.

The matter came to light on Monday after a missing report of Pushpender was filed at the Sultanpuri police station, police said.

The victim's father told police that he had received a call from his son's cell phone.

The unknown caller claimed that his son was with him and demanded Rs 15 lakh in ransom.

A Koan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said the investigation revealed that Pushpender had gone to Saleem's house in Mangolpuri around 8.30 pm on Sunday.

He met Saleem and Pankaj there, he added.

Saleem suspected that Pushpender was the main cause of differences between him and his wife.

Pankaj had also some grudge against Pushpender.

Hence, Pankaj hit him on his head with a small gas cylinder at the instance of Saleem, the DCP said.

After that Saleem slit the throat of the victim with a blade and locked the room before leaving the house, he said.

On Monday morning, Saleem called the victim's father and demanded ransom, the DCP said.

