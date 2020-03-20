Two Indonesians Test Positive for COVID-19 in Telangana; State Tally Up to 19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Friday confirmed that two Indonesian nationals have tested positive for the deadly virus in Telangana. The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 19.The Ministry said, "Two Indonesian nationals have tested positive for #COVID19 in Telangana. The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 19."As many as 23 people in India have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state from coronavirus with 52 people, including 3 foreign nationals, confirmed positive for the highly contagious virus.While 28 cases have been reported in Kerala, the national capital has 17 people infected with the coronavirus.Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh which borders the national capital has 23 coronavirus cases, including 1 foreign national. (ANI)

