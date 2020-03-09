Two Men Killed in Road Accident in UP

Fatehpur (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Two men were killed when their bike was hit by a truck in Lalauli area here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the bike of Krishna (25) and Ravindra (24) was hit by a speeding truck, the police said, adding the two died in the accident.

Police has seized the truck and is trying to arrest the driver who fled from the spot.

