Mumbai, October 8: The local authorities in the US state of California have charged a 29-year-old man named Jonathan Rinderknecht for allegedly starting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles. Authorities have accused Rinderknecht of lighting a fire on New Year's Day that was put out initially but later continued to smoulder underground before reigniting during high winds. Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli said that Jonathan Rinderknecht fled the scene of the original fire but returned later to the same trail where he had been earlier to watch it burn.

Addressing a news conference, Bill Essayli said that the 29-year-old lied about his location during an interview with investigators, claiming he was near the bottom of the hiking trail. According to a report in AP, Jonathan Rinderknecht was arrested on Tuesday, October 7, in Florida and was due to appear in court on Wednesday, October 8. While the 29-year-old has been arrested, Essayli declined to reveal how investigators believe Jonathan Rinderknecht started the January 1 fire. That said, it's important to know who Jonathan Rinderknecht is. Missing 'Oreo' Dog Survives Palisades Fire, Reunites With Owner Casey Colvin, Heartwarming Video of Emotional Reunion Goes Viral.

Jonathan Rinderknecht Used ChatGPT To Generate Image of a City Burning

Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January. ⁰The complaint alleges that Rinderknecht's started a fire in Pacific Palisades on New Year's Day --… pic.twitter.com/UzrFa0Lmrz — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 8, 2025

Who Is Jonathan Rinderknecht? Uber Driver Arrested for Palisades Fire

Jonathan Rinderknecht (29) is an Uber driver from California. He was arrested in connection with the Palisades fire in Los Angeles, California, that started on New Year's Day. The blaze had quickly turned into one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history. Revealing more details about the arrested accused, the law enforcement officials said that Jonathan Rinderknecht was familiar with the area as he was a former resident of the Pacific Palisades.

Officials also said that the accused allegedly lit the fire with an open flame after he completed a ride as an Uber driver around midnight on New Year's Eve. However, they did not reveal Rinderknecht's motive for allegedly starting the blaze. Bill Essayli also said that two of Rinderknecht's passengers told the authorities that the Uber driver appeared "agitated" and "angry" that night. It is also reported that Jonathan tried to contact a friend after dropping off the passengers, but failed. 'Firenado': Eerie Fire Whirl Spotted Spinning Amid Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Jonathan Rinderknecht Arrested in Connection With Starting the Palisades Fire in January

BREAKING: 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht has been arrested for allegedly starting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California. Among the evidence that was found was a ChatGPT-generated image of a city burning, according to @USAttyEssayli. Over 23,000 acres were burned,… pic.twitter.com/HuTcqzPZta — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2025

Jonathan Rinderknecht Used ChatGPT To Generate Images of City Burning

"He exited the car, walked up a nearby trail, took iphone videos at a nearby hilltop and listened to a rap song whose music video included objects being lit on fire," Essayli said. The acting US attorney further said that the rap song was French. He also said that the accused used ChatGPT to generate images depicting a burning city. "While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy," Essayli said in a post on X.

The blaze, which erupted on January 7, killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,000 homes and buildings in the Pacific Palisades, a wealthy coastal neighbourhood of LA. The fire not only ripped through hillside neighbourhoods but also destroyed mansions having spectacular views of the ocean and downtown Los Angeles. During the investigation, officials determined that the blaze was intentionally lit, likely by a lighter taken to vegetation or paper.

