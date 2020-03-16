Two More Positive Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Two more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 39, Public Health Department said on Monday."Two cases of COVID19 found in the state today, one each at Yavatmal and Navi Mumbai. This has taken the total number of cases in the state to 39," the department said.According to the health department, a 51-year-old woman from Yavatmal is mother of a Pune based COVID19 positive IT professional who is from the Dubai travelers' group. She herself was part of that group. The second positive case is a citizen of Philippines and had come to Navi Mumbai.A total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)