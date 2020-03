Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Two Naxals were arrested following an exchange of fire with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Barsur of Dantewada district on Monday.After the exchange of fire with the Naxals, nine arrow bombs, two IEDs, and three pipe bombs were recovered from them. (ANI)

