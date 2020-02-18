UP Budget Hold out No Hope for People, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in the state over the budget saying there is no hope for people from it.Speaking at a press conference, Yadav said, "There is no hope for people of the state from this budget. The youth have been betrayed by the government. The youth had expected jobs but it is not happening.""This is the fourth budget of the state government. The perception of Uttar Pradesh was that it was known for expressways, metros and laptops in the SP government but in the BJP rule the state is known for bullets. The state-sponsored killing like custodial deaths, farmers' suicide and shooting of protesters take place," the SP MP said. Yadav also hit out the state government over the issue of cleaning of river Ganga. He said, "As far as cleaning of Ganga is considered, everywhere there are open drains. Neither Ganga nor Yamuna are cleaned. BJP's intention is not clean and that is why these rivers are not cleaned.""The farmer's income which was spoken of being doubled but this has not happened yet. All the four budgets of the UP government have been filled with betrayal and falsehood," he added. (ANI)

