Uttar Pradesh: Man Shot Dead for Blaming Tablighi Jamaat Members for COVID-19 Spread in the Country

Allahabad, April 5: A 28-year-old man was allegedly shot dead on Sunday after a quarrel when he blamed Tablighi Jamaat members for the spread of coronavirus. The altercation took place at a grocery shop in Bakshi Modha village in Kareli police station area when some people were discussing a newspaper report.

Lotan Nishad blamed Tablighi Jamaat for spreading coronavirus across the country, police said. Some others objected to his remarks and there was scuffle. Later, he was shot in the head with a country made gun and died while being taken to hospital, police said. Tablighi Jamaat Members From Malaysia Intercepted By Delhi Police At IGI Airport Trying To Board Special Repatriation Flight To Home Country.

A senior police officer said Mohammed Sona and another man have been arrested. Eight other have been booked for the crime and police are trying to trace them.

A large police force has been deployed in the area to maintain peace. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed strict action against those involved in the murder and announced financial help of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family.

In Lucknow, officials said 278 coronavirus cases have surfaced in the state so far. About half of them are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

