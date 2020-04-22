UP Panchayati Raj Department Contributes Rs 53.2 Cr to State COVID Care Fund

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): The Panchayati Raj Department in Uttar Pradesh has contributed Rs 53.2 crore to the UP COVID Care Fund.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a cheque of Rs 53.2 crore from Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, read a statement.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 1,412 COVID-19 cases, including 165 cured/discharged/migrated and 21 deaths. (ANI)

