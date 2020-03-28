US Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Cross 100,000: Tracker

World. (File Image)

Washington, Mar 28 (AFP) The United States now has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed at 5:50 pm Eastern Time (2145 GMT) on Friday.

The biggest cluster by far is in New York, home to almost half the cases, overwhelming the hospital system.

The US has around 15,000 more confirmed cases then the second country on the list, Italy, and 20,000 more than China, where the disease was first identified but has since peaked. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)