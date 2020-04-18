US Praises India's Help to Other Countries in Fight Against COVID-19

India Help to Other Countries in Fight Against COVID-19. (Photo Credits: Twitter|@State_SCA)

Washington D.C., April 18: Alice G Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs under the US State Department has commended India's efforts to support other countries in the fight against the coronavirus.

In a tweet, she said: "We commend India's generous efforts to assist friends & partners, including sending medical personnel & supplies to Mauritius, Seychelles, and other neighbours in the Indian Ocean. These actions emphasize that we're all in this fight against #COVID19 together. AGW. China Dispatches 3 Lakh More Rapid Antibody Test Kits to India For Quick Detection of COVID-19, Confirms Envoy.

"The Indian Embassy in Seychelles had tweeted on April 15, "Gifting of Emergency Medical Aid of 4 tonnes to #Seychelles by @hci_seychelles through a dedicated @airindiain aircraft organised by @MEAIndia.

#IndiaSeychelles partnership during times of #Covid19,"India has also delivered half a million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine and 12 tons of lifesaving medicines to Mauritius on April 15.

The Indian Embassy in Mauritius had tweeted on April 15: "Mauritius always a very special friend for India Hon. Vice PM Mrs. Dookun receives the first consignment of half million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine and 12 tons of life-saving medicines sent by India in a special @airindiain cargo flight."

