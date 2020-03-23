US Senator Mitt Romney Goes in Self-quarantine, After Exposure to COVID-19 Positive Rand Paul

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 23 (ANI): US Republican Senator Mitt Romney has gone in isolation due to exposure to a fellow Senate Republican Rand Paul who has tested positive for the coronavirus."Since Senator Romney sat next to Senator Paul for extended periods in recent days and consistent with CDC guidance, the attending physician has ordered him to immediately self-quarantine and not to vote on the Senate floor. He has no symptoms but will be tested," informed Romney in an official statement on Sunday.Romney said that he would self-quarantine after Senator Paul announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. This comes hours after Paul made the announcement through his Twitter account."Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with an infected person," Rand Paul twitter account read.His twitter account further said: "He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul."On Saturday, United States Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.According to CNN, the number of people who have got infected with coronavirus in the US has reached 32,149, with at least 400 fatalities. (ANI)

