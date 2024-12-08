Uttar Pradesh: Man Rapes 2-Year-Old Girl, Arrested After Encounter in Bulandshahr

Police have arrested a man, following an encounter, for allegedly raping a 2-year-old girl here, officials said on Sunday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 10, 2024 10:51 AM IST
Representative Image

Bulandshahr, December 8: Police have arrested a man, following an encounter, for allegedly raping a 2-year-old girl here, officials said on Sunday. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police were conducting a routine check when they saw a black motorcycle. When they tried to stop it, the motorcyclist fled, Circle Officer Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan said. Jabalpur Shocker: Fed Up Over Constant Harassment, 2 Security Guards Kill Man With Iron Rod, Burn His Body With Petrol and Set Printing Press on Fire To Destroy Evidence; Arrested.

The police chased the motorcycle and stopped it at a bridge. However, the motorcyclist opened fire at them and the police retaliated and injured him, the CO said. The accused was later identified as Kallu, a resident of the Palwal district of Haryana. During the investigation, the police found that he had raped a 2-year-old girl of his family on Saturday, CO added. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

