Budaun, June 15: A 23-year-old man who was out on a morning walk with his friends in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district was shot dead on Sunday, police said. At around 5 am, while Kartavya Patel, a resident of Badarpur village, was out walking with his friends in the Civil Lines police station area, he got into an argument with a person, identified as Shaurya Thakur, they said. Bali Shooting: 1 Australian Man Shot Dead, Another Injured at Villa on Tourist Island; Probe Underway.

The situation escalated and Thakur allegedly fired three rounds from an illegal firearm, the police said. While one bullet struck Patel, his two friends narrowly escaped the attack. They immediately rushed Patel to a district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said. Circle Officer (CO) Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said Thakur is absconding and efforts are being made to arrest him.

