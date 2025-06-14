Denpasar, June 14: An Australian man was shot dead at a villa on the tourist island of Bali, police said Saturday, in an attack that also left another Australian man injured.

Local police chief Arief Batubara said an investigation was underway and that police were looking for possible witnesses. Madhya Pradesh: Australian Man Found Dead in Hotel Room in Suspected Heart Attack in Indore, Investigation Underway.

The two victims were rushed to a hospital in Denpasar, the provincial capital of Bali, Batubara said, adding that police did not yet have a motive for the shooting.