Vaccination of Children Resumes in All Districts of UP: Principal Health Secretary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Vaccination of children has been resumed in all the districts of the state, informed Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Health Secretary, Uttar Pradesh."Vaccination of children has started in all districts," said Amit Mohan Prasad in a statement.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is 2,455, including 656 cured/discharged patients and 43 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)