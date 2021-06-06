Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital here on Sunday morning after experiencing breathlessness, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said. Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital around 8.30 AM. Sunil Dutt Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Legendary Actor Landed His First Film Thanks To Dilip Kumar’s Shikast?

"He was unwell today morning and had breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigations," Banu told PTI. The actor was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up. Dilip Kumar Says ‘Praying For Everybody’ Amid The Second Wave of COVID-19 in India.

Kumar, who made his debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Ram Aur Shyam", among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)