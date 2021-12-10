Did you miss the presence of Bollywood celebrities at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's intimate wedding? Don't worry. The newlyweds are all set to hold a grand reception in Mumbai next week, and you can expect your favourite stars to grace the event. VicKat Wedding: Vicky Kaushal Receives Heartwarming Welcome From Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Kaif.

As per a source, Vicky and Katrina will throw the party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities. The two, who tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur yesterday, were spotted boarding a helicopter to Jaipur airport on Friday morning. Sunny Kaushal Welcomes Brother Vicky Kaushal’s Bride Katrina Kaif To The Family, Lovingly Calls Her ‘Parjai Ji’ (View Post).

Hours later, Vicky's parents and brother Sunny Kaushal were also clicked by shutterbugs at the Jaipur airport. Actor Sharvari Wagh and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra were also there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)