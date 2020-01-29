Vietnam's Tourism Sector Focuses on Effectively Controlling Coronavirus Outbreak

World. (File Image)

Hanoi [Vietnam], Jan 29 (VNA/ANI): Vietnam's Ministry of Tourism on Wednesday asked the people to pay special heed to effectively controlling and keeping a close watch on the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that traces its origin in Wuhan in central China.In an urgent telegram issued today, Tourism Minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien requested the authorities of all provinces and cities across the country to direct local tourism departments and grassroots authorities to it work effectively.The telegram also urged to ask international travel businesses to suspend all tours for visitors from China.Synchronised management measures should be devised to closely monitor the health situation of Chinese tourists who are on their tours of Vietnam, the minister stressed.Travel agencies, accommodation establishments, and tourism services providers must do their best to ensure absolute safety for tourists and their tourism workers, the telegram said.It noted that if any case of suspected infection is detected, they need to actively coordinate with local medical establishments to carry out quarantine measures in line with instructions by the Ministry of Health, it added.In addition, communication campaigns should be launched to warn people not to travel to areas affected, the telegram stated. (VNA/ANI)

