Vikas Krishan, Pooja Rani Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Amman [Jordan], Mar 8 (ANI): India boxers Vikas Krishan (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg) won their respective matches and qualified for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.Pooja advanced to the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic qualifiers after defeating Thailand's Pomnipa Chutee 5-0. With this victory, she became the first Indian boxer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics.Vikas secured Olympic quota after securing a 5-0 victory over Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa in the quarter-final of the tournament.Later in the day, four Indians will be playing the quarter-final bouts. Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Sachin Kumar (81 kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg) will all be looking to win their respective bouts and seal their Tokyo tickets. (ANI)

