Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Laud Delhi Police for Serving People During Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Ishant Sharma heaped praise on Delhi Police for the work they have been doing in the fight against the coronavirus.Kohli especially lauded the Delhi Police for helping those who have been the worst hit."It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times," Kohli said in a video posted on Delhi Police official Twitter handle."I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So, well done and keep putting in the same effort," he added.Ishant urged the people to follow the official directives and stay home to combat the COVID-19 pandemic."Friends this is the time to stay at home and spend time with your family. Delhi police jawans are performing their duties day and night. So let's help Delhi Police by staying at our homes and don't pay heed to rumors," said Ishant.Kohli and Ishant were to feature in the Indian Premier League 2020 for their respective franchises.However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the IPL till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.BCCI has also asked their employees to work from home.Later on, the apex body decided to "wait and watch" and see how the current situation amid the coronavirus crisis evolves and said that it will take action accordingly regarding the upcoming season of the IPL. (ANI)

