Voda Idea Pays Rs 1,367 Cr to Govt Towards Licence Fee, Spectrum Charges for Jan-Mar Qtr

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has submitted about Rs 1,367 crore to the government towards licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) for the recently-concluded March quarter.

Sources said that the telecom department has received the payment made by Vodafone Idea, and added that other operators had made their payments earlier.

When contacted, Vodafone Idea spokesperson declined to comment on the latest payment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)